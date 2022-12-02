Việt Nam, Australia works towards upgrading relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

VIETNAM, December 2 - CANBERRA — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Thursday met with Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong as part of his official visit to the country.

NA Chair Huệ said that this is the first official visit to Australia by a senior Vietnamese leader to demonstrate the continuation of Việt Nam’s foreign policy after the 13th National Party Congress in early 2021.

The top legislator highly appreciated Australia's foreign ministry for its efforts in coordination to prepare for this visit, extended congratulations to Australia on successfully holding the Federal Election in May and Penny Wong being trusted to be tapped as the foreign minister.

Huệ appreciated that Minister Wong has selected Việt Nam as one of the first countries to visit after taking office.

Minister Wong welcomed Vietnamese NA Chair’s official visit to Australia, affirming that Australia always considers Việt Nam as a friend and close partner in ASEAN and the region.

The fact that the two countries have discussed upgrading their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations marks an important step forward, showing two-side strategic trust and determination, and a mutual focus on strengthening cooperation, including in economics, climate change response, and other strategic issues.

NA Chair Huệ affirmed that the Vietnamese parliament unanimously supported the lifting of the two countries’ relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at an appropriate time when both have completed the necessary procedures.

The Vietnamese top legislator asked to coordinate in facilitating the upcoming visits of the two countries' senior leaders, jointly organise activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023, complete the implementation of the Strategic Partnership Action Programme in 2020-23, and prepare to build a cooperation framework for the new period as well as accelerate the implementation of the Việt Nam-Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES).

The two countries should also work to promote labour cooperation, expand cooperation in the fields of digital transformation, energy transition, and climate change adaptation.

NA Chair Huệ wished to continue to strengthen parliamentary cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral levels, including the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).

Huệ also suggested that the Australian Government continue to support and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Australia to continue making positive contributions to the host country and the two countries' relations.

Minister Wong pledged to promote the implementation of the proposals of the Vietnamese leader, including labour cooperation, and agreed to complete the procedures as soon as possible so that seasonal workers and Vietnamese agricultural workers could soon come to work in Australia

She affirmed that Australia always attaches importance to cooperation with ASEAN, and would continue to cooperate actively in the Mekong sub-region as well as on other regional issues.

The same day, NA Chair Huệ also had a meeting with Australia-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friends Group that is newly established by the Australian parliament with 57 members.

He congratulated to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Sharon Claydon on being elected as the Chairperson of the Group.

The Australian MP said the group would closely connect with the counterpart in Việt Nam to push the relations between the two parliaments, especially in law building. — VNS