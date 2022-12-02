1982 UNCLOS most important legal tool to preserve regional peace: workshop

VIETNAM, December 2 - HÀ NỘI — Implementing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) and other international instruments to address emerging maritime issues has been the focus of a workshop in Hà Nội which concluded on Thursday.

The two-day hybrid ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) workshop, co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the EU, Australia and New Zealand, brought together about 200 representatives from 27 ARF member countries, regional and international organisations, diplomatic offices, research institutes, ministries and agencies.

In his opening remarks, Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ reiterated the significance of the 1982 UNCLOS, especially in the context of emerging challenges to the settlement of maritime issues, requiring intensive and extensive international cooperation.

The 1982 UNCLOS is an important basis for countries in the region to enhance trust and cooperation, for peace, security and prosperity, he stressed, adding that all disputes and maritime issues should be addressed by peaceful measures in line with international law, including the Convention.

Vũ viewed the workshop as a demonstration of regional commitment to international cooperation to cope with the challenges.

Thomas Wiersing, deputy head of the EU Delegation to Việt Nam, emphasised the leading role of ASEAN in promoting peace and stability in the region, affirming the EU’s support for the early completion of a substantive and legally-binding Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea.

Chargé d'affaires of the Australian Embassy in Hà Nội Mark Tattersall spoke highly of the ARF’s role in security and cooperation dialogues in Indo-Pacific.

Delegates shared the view that the 1982 UNCLOS is the most crucial legal tool to maintain peace and stability in the region, creating a framework to push ahead with the settlement of both traditional and emerging maritime issues in the region. — VNS