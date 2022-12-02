Submit Release
Modified DC Health Services on October 18

WASHINGTON, DC — On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the District of Columbia’s Department of Health (DC Health) will offer limited services. The following DC Health services and locations will be closed on October 18:

  • DC Health Headquarters including the Vital Records Division and the Processing Unit of the Health Regulation and Licensing Administration (HRLA) located at 899 North Capitol Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002 will reopen to the public at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
  • DC Health and Wellness Center and the Tuberculosis and Chest Clinic located at 77 P Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002 will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

The COVID Centers currently located in all eight wards will remain open and the monkeypox vaccine for those eligible will continue to be available at the Ward 2, 3, and 8 Health Service Centers, without an appointment. Rapid Antigen Test kit pick-up locations and Test Yourself PCR kit pick-up locations at all DACL Senior Centers, DPR Recreation Centers and DCPL Libraries will also be available as scheduled.

For additional information please visit either coronavirus.dc.gov or preventmonkeypox.dc.gov. We thank you for your understanding and look forward to serving you again on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

###

The District of Columbia Department of Health promotes health, wellness and equity, across the District, and protects the safety of residents, visitors and those doing business in our nation’s capital.

