2022 Winter Weights Begin on December 2

CANADA, December 1 - Released on December 1, 2022

Winter weight season will begin in all regions of Saskatchewan on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Winter weights allow shippers to increase the weight of their loads on secondary highways to primary weight. This supports our export-based economy by maximizing the efficiency of each truckload and reducing costs for shippers.

Typically, winter weights begin on November 16 each year and run through March 14. Winter weights were delayed this year because a warmer-than-usual autumn meant it took additional time for the ground to freeze beneath secondary roads.

"Most of the food, fuel and fertilizer Saskatchewan produces is shipped around the globe," Minister of Highways Jeremy Cockrill said. "Winter weights benefit our shippers by permitting heavier loads without damaging the pavement. I'd like to thank truckers and shippers for their patience while we waited for the ground to freeze."

Winter temperatures freeze secondary roads, allowing them to support more weight without damaging the highways. Shippers and truckers benefit because they can ship more product on each truck, which can reduce their costs.

Municipal roads are the responsibility of each rural municipality, which set their own weight limits.

Commercial truckers and shippers are encouraged to check the status regularly at www.saskatchewan.ca/truckingweights.

To find the latest road restriction orders online, visit www.saskatchewan.ca, follow us on Twitter @SkGovHwyHotline and look for #skweights or call the Hotline at 511.

For technical and regulatory information, commercial carriers can contact the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inquiry Line weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-866-933-5290.

-30-

For more information, contact:

David HorthAssistant Director, HighwaysReginaPhone: 306-787-4804Email: david.horth@gov.sk.ca