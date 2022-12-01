Submit Release
$785,000 For North Battleford Policing Initiatives

CANADA, December 1 - Released on December 1, 2022

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $785,000 to the City of North Battleford through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2022-23. This grant will support seven existing police positions in the community.

"The province is committed to investing in public safety," Battlefords MLA Jeremy Cockrill said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell. "This continued investment provides our police service with much needed resources as they work to keep our community safe."

The Municipal Police Grants program supports enhanced community policing throughout the city and works to ensure a safer community.

The funding for North Battleford supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which comprises police officers and mental health workers who provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community. 

"The City of North Battleford has implemented a variety of community safety strategies over the last number of years. The province's funding offsets some of the costs of municipal policing, enabling the city to direct support into other community safety initiatives that contribute to lowering the area's crime rate," North Battleford Mayor David Gillan said. "The city is grateful for the support of the provincial government and looks forward to developing future opportunities to collaboratively enhance the overall wellness of those living in the Battlefords region."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 141 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

