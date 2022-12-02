Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Boston

Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will travel to Boston, Massachusetts, to attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on December 2, 2022. The Earthshot Prize, started by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales honors innovative solutions in five areas: Protect & Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate. The ceremony will be jointly hosted by the John F. Kennedy Foundation.

For media inquiries, please contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.