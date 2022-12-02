Central States Media Announces Rebranding and Changes Name to Central States Marketing

Changes name to better captures and more clearly identifies who they are and what they do.

PEORIA, Ill., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central States Media, a leading comprehensive marketing agency has completed an extensive rebranding effort. At the heart of this rebrand is a change of the company name to Central States Marketing.

"As we began celebrating our 22nd year of business, our team believed it was a good time to rebrand our company to specifically reflect who we are," stated Ann Johnston, President, Central States Marketing. "At our core, we are the same organization. We have taken on a name which better captures and more clearly identifies who we are and what we do. While we do create and place thousands of media campaigns every year, we also provide strategic direction, market research and award-winning design services. And while we have been in business over 22 years, we recreate ourselves daily as we stay ahead of new tools and trends to help grow businesses."

Since its formation over 22 years ago, Central States Marketing has grown from a staff of 3 to 25 employees and has offices in 3 different states. Though its midwestern roots run deep, CSM serves national and international clients, running campaigns in 5 different languages in ten different countries.

The new name is effective immediately. Along with the new name, the Company has adopted a new logo and refreshed its website.

