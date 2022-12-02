Clean Power Alliance Board of Directors Approves Adding the Cities of Hermosa Beach, Monrovia, and Santa Paula as New Member Communities

The cities will begin receiving clean renewable energy from CPA in 2024, increasing the number of communities served by CPA to 35

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) December 01, 2022

The Clean Power Alliance (CPA) Board of Directors voted today to add the cities of Hermosa Beach, Monrovia, and Santa Paula to its Joint Powers Agreement. The action paves the way for residential and commercial electricity customers within the three cities to begin receiving clean renewable energy from CPA in 2024. Each of the cities voted earlier this year to join CPA to provide service to residents and businesses.

CPA leads the nation in serving the most customers with 100% renewable energy. The not-for-profit Los Angeles-based clean energy provider currently serves the counties of Los Angeles and Ventura, as well as 30 cities within both counties. The addition of these three cities will bring the total number of CPA member communities to 35 and highlights the momentum among Southern California communities making leadership decisions to address the impacts of climate change with sustainable solutions.

"We are very pleased to have these three cities join CPA. They have proactively chosen to make their communities cleaner, healthier, and more resilient," said Dr. Julian A. Gold, Clean Power Alliance's Board Chair. "The geographic locations of these cities attest to the reach we are making throughout the Southern California region and emphasizes that CPA is a trusted clean energy provider."

CPA offers three default energy options to the many communities it serves, 100% Green (100% renewable energy), 50% Clean (50% clean energy), and 40% Lean (40% clean energy). Currently, 21 of CPA's 32 member communities have chosen 100% Green Power as their default option. The city council of Hermosa Beach selected 100% Green Power as its preferred energy option when it voted to join CPA. Monrovia and Santa Paula will choose their respective energy options in 2023. CPA will work with the new communities over the next year to provide information and resources to residents and businesses to understand their energy options. CPA customers can choose or change their preferred energy option at any time.

"The City of Monrovia looks forward to transitioning over to Clean Power Alliance," said Monrovia Mayor Becky Shevlin. "We are excited that every resident can decide his or her preferred option for renewable energy or opt-out altogether. It gives each member of our community the opportunity to choose for themselves which benefit will be best."

The addition of the cities of Hermosa Beach, Monrovia, and Santa Paula is expected to add approximately 38,000 customers and 436,000 MWh of new load annually to CPA. The resulting reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions will depend on which of CPA's three preferred energy options each of the cities chooses.

"I am excited the City of Santa Paula is joining Clean Power Alliance," said City of Santa Paula Mayor Jenny Crosswhite. "Many residents reached out to the council or attended public meetings to express their desire for the city to join CPA, and we are delighted to support our residents in having more choices about where their energy comes from. By moving forward with CPA, we are taking an important step toward reducing our carbon footprint and improving environmental sustainability. I encourage all residents to learn more about the clean energy options that will become available in 2024."

About Clean Power Alliance

Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 30 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fifth largest electricity provider in California and has the most customers receiving 100% renewable energy in the nation. CPA serves approximately three million people via one million customer accounts, providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. To view CPA's 2021 Impact Report, click here. For complete information regarding CPA visit http://www.cleanpoweralliance.org.

