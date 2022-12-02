Flow Chemistry Market Size Will Attain USD 3.9 Billion by 2030 growing at 11.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Flow Chemistry Market Size accounted for USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 3.9 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Flow Chemistry Market Statistics

Global flow chemistry market value was USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2030

North America flow chemistry market share will gather around USD 518.4 million market share in coming years

Asia-Pacific flow chemistry market growth registered considerable CAGR of 12% over the projected years from 2022 to 2030

Among reactor type, CSTR sub-segment collected USD 547.2 million in revenue in 2021

Based on application, chemicals recorded 38% of the market shares in 2021

Growing demand in biodiesel manufacturing is a key flow chemistry market trend that fuels the industry growth

Flow Chemistry Market Growth Factors

Significantly growing chemical industry

Rising need for petrochemicals across the world

Increasing adoption for eco-friendly chemicals



Flow Chemistry Market Coverage:

Market Flow Chemistry Market Flow Chemistry Market Size 2021 USD 1.4 Billion Flow Chemistry Market Forecast 2030 USD 3.9 Billion Flow Chemistry Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 11.8% Flow Chemistry Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Flow Chemistry Market Base Year 2021 Flow Chemistry Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Reactor Type, By Application, And By Geography Flow Chemistry Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Parr Instrument Company, Am Technology, PDC Machines Inc., CEM Corporation, Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd., Milestone Srl, Corning Incorporated, Biotage AB, Future Chemistry Holding BV, Syrris Ltd., EhrfeldMikrotechnik BTS, Vapourtec Ltd., Chemtrix BV, ThalesNano Inc., and Hel Group, Uniqsis Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Flow Chemistry Market Dynamics

The technology's eco-friendliness, combined with lower operating costs, is expected to drive market growth. Significant reductions in waste generation, as well as the elimination of non-renewable production methods, are significant from the standpoint of the global environment. As a result, major economies are presenting regulations to reduce environmental damage. Many governments are presenting plans to meet the Paris Agreement targets set by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Changes (UNFCCC), particularly to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The most commonly used reactors in this market are plug flow (PF) and continuous stirred tank (CST). Continuous Stirred Tank reactor systems require little human intervention to operate, resulting in low labor costs associated with their adoption. Furthermore, both reactor technologies produce a high output rate, resulting in low manufacturing costs.

The use of flow chemistry in the pharmaceutical business is foreseen to observe the quickest development in continuous separations, conducting reactions, and continuous crystallization. In 2021, pharmaceuticals were esteemed at USD 388 million and are anticipated to contribute over USD 1.05 billion in 2030.

Petrochemicals is foreseen to enlist a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2030, attributable to the expanding requirement for increasing high return with low energy and material utilization and staggering expense sparing.

Flow Chemistry Market Segmentation

The global flow chemistry market has been divided into three segments: application, reactor type, and region. The global flow chemistry market is segmented by application into academia & research, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and others. The global flow chemistry market is divided into CSTR, microreactor, microwave systems, plug flow reactor, and others based on reactor type. The global flow chemistry market is divided into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Flow Chemistry Market Share

The primary application segments are chemicals and pharmaceuticals. In terms of revenue, chemicals had a market share of 38% in 2021. In terms of revenue, the chemical market is expected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2030. Rising demand for cost adequacy and health, combined with stringent environmental regulations, are expected to drive growth during the figure time frame.

Plug flow reactors are extremely suitable for fast responses and large capacity processes, and their use in pharmaceutical and chemical production is expected to grow. These reactors provide enormous opportunities for scaling up the creation procedure with minimal effort, which is expected to positively affect market development in the coming years.

Micro reactors are expected to grow the fastest over the forecast time frame due to their rapid adoption in pharmaceutical and fine chemicals. These reactors take up less space and a lower investment. They also allow for safe handling conditions for profoundly functional and lethal responses. These variables are expected to favour market development over the forecast period.

Flow Chemistry Market Regional Scenario

In 2021, North America held the largest market share of 36%. The presence of a significant number of chemical manufacturers, combined with technological innovation, is required to increase demand in the region for new innovations incorporating flow chemistry. Because of rising provincial demand for nonexclusive medications, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global market by 2030. During the forecast period, China, India, and Japan are expected to have a significant impact on global demand. Europe is one of the fastest growing regions, with a market share of 24% in 2021, owing to high demand from a few key end-clients such as chemicals and petrochemicals.

Flow Chemistry Market Players

The top players in the global flow chemistry market are Am Technology; Biotage AB; Parr Instrument Company; PDC Machines Inc.; CEM Corporation; Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd.; Chemtrix BV; Corning Incorporated; Hel Group; Milestone Srl; EhrfeldMikrotechnik BTS; Future Chemistry Holding BV; ThalesNano Inc.; Syrris Ltd.; Uniqsis Ltd; and Vapourtec Ltd.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

