Securities Investigation: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Investors of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Radnor, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of R1 RCM Inc. RCM ("R1 RCM").

On November 8, 2022, R1 RCM reported its third-quarter operating results and revealed a GAAP net loss of $29.5 million, compared to net income of $17.0 million in the same period last year. In addressing these results, R1 RCM stated that the GAAP net loss was negatively impacted by a $9.5 million increase in the allowance for credit losses. Additionally, R1 RCM reported that Chief Executive, Joe Flanagan, will step down from the role after almost 10 years with R1 RCM. Following all this surprising news, R1 RCM stock was trading down over 52% in mid-day trading and declined to as low as $6.71 per share on November 9, 2022.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146533