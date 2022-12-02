xHashtag Launches .SOUL Names for Web3 Identity on Ethereum

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - xHashtag recently announced the launch of Soul Names, a Web3 domain name to showcase all the reputation credentials accumulated across Web3 in one single place. The new offering allows users to map a .SOUL domain name consisting of commonly used words, phrases, and terms to a crypto wallet address. For each .SOUL domain, xHashtag automatically spins up a verifiable digital CV that aggregates all the Web3 credentials claimed in the form of Soulbound Tokens (SBTs), and showcases it on a simple-to-understand webpage called SoulPage. SoulPages are accessible through any browser without any additional plugin through the .soul.page DNS gateway, so if a user has purchased example.soul domain, the associated SoulPage can be accessed by navigating to example.soul.page.

This new release is a significant move forward in the adoption of SBTs and bringing verifiable credibility and reputation online. The .SOUL domain names are minted as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain and can be purchased on xhashtag.io for a one-time fee starting at $10, and unlike traditional domains, there is no yearly renewal fee associated. Additionally, .SOUL domain names are also tradable on NFT marketplaces such as Opensea.

"We are quite pleased to launch our new product, Soul Names. Our belief in Web3 is strong and we are confident that identity and reputation will play a major role as we realize more use cases of blockchain that stray away from the current hyper-financialization of the technology. There's certainly a need for users to showcase their reputation accumulated across several blockchain networks and services in one single place, which makes .SOUL domains a core part of the Soulbound reputation journey," said Monica Durga, Founder of xHashtag.

xHashtag is a Web3 protocol building an ecosystem around Soulbound Tokens. On xHashtag, brands can issue SBTs called SoulTags to their community and convert loyal users into brand advocates through incentives in the form of SoulDrops, a form of targeted airdrop that takes SBTs into account.

