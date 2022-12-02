ScanMyPhotos Report: The Online eGift Card Fallacy Revealed

15 Reasons to Purchase eGift Cards Directly from Small Businesses to Slay Holiday Gift Giving

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The announcement by a giant online retailer of their biggest-ever Thanksgiving shopping weekend sales may be misleading to small business owners who depend on those same sales for their livelihood. These large companies have been hurting American small businesses for years by selling goods at low prices and undercutting them on pricing strategies.

With the popularity of eGift cards over the last few years, retailers can turn this holiday season into a profitable one by challenging those giants at their own game.

1) The first step is providing customers with an alternative to holiday eGift cards from giant companies.

2) Next, merchants must illustrate why personalized online eGift Cards are unique gifts that cannot be found on the largest eCommerce sites' websites at any price point.

3) Lastly, small businesses should ensure they have a 100% happiness pledge guarantee so that when customers receive an eGift card from them, they will feel appreciated and want to return again!

We've all heard about the massive growth of online shopping from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with one company leading the charge with its branded eGift cards offering $20 off when you spend $100 or more. But this isn't just another marketing gimmick to get shoppers to return; it may also be a calculated move to hurt small businesses across America.

This year, more people than ever before are shopping online because they think it will be easier and more convenient than driving around town looking for parking spaces or waiting in line at crowded malls and big box stores.

But they don't realize that by purchasing an eGift card from giant eCommerce companies, rather than spending that money at a small business, they're hurting independent retailers while giving all their money away to one giant corporation!

And if enough people buy their eGift cards this holiday season, it could have severe negative impacts on small businesses all over America. Small businesses lose sales because people are choosing to shop through one giant retailer!

As a staunch pro-consumer advocate for over three decades, Mitch Goldstone, CEO at ScanMyPhotos.com cautions people "not to fall into the trap of thinking that buying eGift cards from the world's largest online eCommerce giant is some great way to save money during the holidays because it's not; in fact, it's probably one of the worst things you could possibly do for small businesses because it would mean destroying all kinds of jobs for people who work at small businesses all across America!

ScanMyPhotos.com, which has preserved one billion photos, offers an alternative to ordering eGift cards from the largest online retailer. With personalized online eGift Cards, small businesses can win and slay the holidays to make everyone smile this holiday season.

15 Reasons to Purchase eGift Cards Directly From Retailers Like ScanMyPhotos.com:

You support small businesses. The world's largest eCommerce company doesn't need your help, but your favorite retailers certainly do and appreciate you;

You'll avoid having an awkward conversation with your friend who doesn't really like Christmas sweaters after all;

A unique, personalized substitute for cash that they'll never forget;

Say goodbye to last-minute panic and hello to peace of mind with eGift Cards;

As the holiday season is about nostalgia, ScanMyPhotos curated a menu of the most popular photo-scanning services to buy with their eGift Cards;

It's kinder to the environment;

Say "I'm thinking of you" with a practical storytelling gift that keeps on giving;

It's emotional that will be forever enjoyed;

It's flexible for recipients--allowing them to choose precisely which digitizing service they want;

It's Hassle-free with simple ordering;

It's delivered directly to your recipient's email for quick and easy redemption;

Instant online delivery includes a personal message from you;

It's a gift guaranteed to please and includes a 100% Happiness Pledge Guarantee;

It saves you time without leaving home and the hefty cost of mailing packages (those Post Office holiday lines are never fun);

It's safe and convenient.

Background: ScanMyPhotos.com has professionally preserved more than one billion happy memories, milestones, and special event photos for its customers since 1990. The photo digitizing company specializes in photo, 35mm slide, and negative film scanning. All photo digitization and fulfillment are professionally performed on-site at the ScanMyPhotos.com corporate headquarters in Irvine, CA.

