Havertys Announces Participation in Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on December 7

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / HAVERTYS HVTHVT announced today that Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO and Richard B. Hare, executive vice president and CFO will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference. The presentation will begin at 9:15 ET on December 7 and can be accessed live here: Havertys - Sidoti Virtual Conference. Havertys will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors during the day. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America,

About Havertys

Havertys HVT, established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 122 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

You just read:

