District Heating Pipes market size was worth USD 452 billion in 2021 it will grow at a CAGR of 3.9% till projection period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa. These are the key regions where the District Heating Pipes market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the District Heating Pipes market are present across various countries in the regions mentioned above.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, route of administration, facility of use, and others. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global District Heating Pipes market are Fortum, Vattenfall AB, Engie, Danfoss, Clearway Energy Inc., Statkraft, SHINRYO CORPORATION, LOGSTOR A/S, Vital Energi Ltd., Kelag, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide District Heating Pipes market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Galderma is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global District Heating Pipes market.

A District heating system is a system that is used for distributing heat generated in a centralized location with the help of insulated pipes for distributing heat to commercial, industrial, and residential heating requirements such as water heating and space heating. District heating pipes are usually equipped with a pair of electric wires for moisture surveillance. District heating pipes are used to distribute heat for domestic hot water and space heating in buildings, commercial complexes, and industrial processes.

Rising concerns about the increasing carbon emissions propel the market's growth. Moreover, the growing initiatives by the government towards the acceptance of district heating systems are expected to provide impetus to the market's growth. Rapid urbanization and industrialization across developing economies will further supplement the market's growth. Most European countries have extreme climatic conditions, which also impetus to the market's growth.

Scope of District Heating Pipes Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Pipe, diameter, and application. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Fortum, Vattenfall AB, Engie, Danfoss, Clearway Energy Inc., Statkraft, SHINRYO CORPORATION, LOGSTOR A/S, Vital Energi Ltd., Kelag, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Pre-insulated Steel [20 – 100 mm, 101 – 300 mm, ≥300 mm] segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The pipe segment includes pre-insulated Steel [20 – 100 mm, 101 – 300 mm, ≥300 mm], polymer [20 – 100 mm, 101 – 300 mm, ≥300 mm]. The pre-insulated Steel [20 – 100 mm, 101 – 300 mm, ≥300 mm] segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The pre-insulated steel pipes come in a wide range of diameters ranging from 20 mm to 1,200 mm, increasing their demand in the market.

The 101-300 mm segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The diameter segment includes online 0 – 100 mm, 101 – 300 mm, and ≥300 mm. The 101 – 300 mm segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The 101 - 300 mm diameter pipes segment has been growing owing to the increasing investments in residential and commercial establishments. Moreover, the pipes of this diameter help reduce the heat losses coupled with significant investment by manufacturers in developing innovative insulating materials.

The Commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes residential, commercial [College/University, Office Buildings, Government/Military], and industrial [Chemical, Refinery, Paper]. The ongoing development of IT parts, SEZs, and data centers are expected to increase the demand for district heating pipes. Furthermore, stringent government regulations supplement the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for District Heating Pipes include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The increasing government initiatives to reduce carbon emission propel the market's growth in the region Furthermore, the increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating solutions coupled with growing urbanization propels the market's growth region. The increasing developments of IT parts, SEZs, and data centers also propel the market's growth in the region. However, North America is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing developmental activities in the region propel the market's growth. Furthermore, strict regulations toward reducing carbon emissions add impetus to the market's growth.

Country Analysis

Germany's District Heating Pipes market size was valued at USD 63.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 92.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2029. Germany's district heating pipe market will increase due to the growing concern toward limiting carbon emissions and favorable government policies. Increasing investments in developing new infrastructure facilities and manufacturing units will favor the market's growth. Additionally, the presence of high penetration of variable renewable energy sources will energize the industry dynamic.

China's District Heating Pipes market was valued at USD 82.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 114.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2029. China is one of the largest District Heating Pipes markets. This is mainly attributed to the rising urbanization and industrialization in the region coupled with the increasing population. There is a huge demand for heat in the region which is fulfilled using the Combined heat and power (CHP), heat-only boiler (HOB), and heat pumps (HPs).

India's District Heating Pipes market size was valued at USD 65.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 91.48 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. In addition, rising awareness regarding the increasing carbon emission increases the need for renewable sources of heat production. Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the country will further supplement the market's growth.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all the industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the healthcare sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward healthcare services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant healthcare spending growth across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the rising concerns about the increasing carbon emissions coupled with growing government initiatives toward the acceptance of district heating pipes will boost the market's growth.

