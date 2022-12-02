New Meditation Center in the Bay Area Helps Youth with Mental Health
Amid National Mental Health Crisis, New Meditation Center in the Bay Area Focuses on Helping Kids and Teens
To invest in your wellness is to commit to loving yourself, in the present and in the future. Wellness is the active process of self-investment.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosswood Meditation, a new center for mindfulness and alternative healing, offers a host of wellness services geared to kids and teens. Programs include Wellness Coaching, mindfulness meditation classes, Reiki healing and Reiki healer certification, all presented with age-appropriate language and techniques.
— Barbara Graham
Owner/operator Barbara Graham has been teaching meditation and offering alternative healing services in California and Colorado for over ten years, transforming lives through wellness coaching and trainings in mindfulness, Reiki and core shamanic rituals. With her new concept, Mosswood Meditation, Graham’s focus prioritizes methods geared towards a younger audience. “In the wake of the pandemic, we’re in a worsening mental health crisis among children and adolescents,” says Graham, “and it is often difficult to find access to care that is affordable and available. Meditation is not a replacement for medical treatment, but it is a powerful tool for healing mental illness and for maintaining balance when we’re already feeling good. We strive to give kids and teens the tools, practice and safe space to become mindful, resilient, empathetic and compassionate.”
Graham offers weekly classes in mindfulness meditation and breathwork in small groups. The kids group is for children aged four to ten, and the group for teens and tweens is for ages 11-18. “All mindfulness meditation practices has similar foundational aspects, but we do change the conversation for different age groups – with younger kids we focus on finding presence in the body, identifying and talking about emotions, and connecting with the breath. With the older group, we do all of that but dive deeper, getting into specific techniques for emotional regulation and for developing empathy and compassion. Even young children can learn and benefit from a meditative practice – it is a gift that lasts a lifetime,” she says.
In addition to mindfulness meditation classes, Mosswood Meditation offers one-on-one coaching and Reiki healing to children and teens, and trains and certifies Reiki Healers as young as age 13. “By offering all the services that I have for adults, but catered to kids and teens, I hope to offer to a younger group a chance at the same personal transformations I have witnessed in my clients. Some of this stuff might seem pretty woo-woo, but I can tell you, it works.”
Founded by meditation instructor and Reiki Master/Teacher Barbara Graham, Mosswood Meditation Center, LLC. offers innovative techniques and training modalities in wellness designed to empower clients to make changes towards a brighter future. By combining mindfulness meditation with a results-driven coaching and teaching style, Mosswood Meditation caters unique classes and programs that change lives. Our clients are individuals, kids, families and corporations that value compassion, resilience and living with intent. Learn more by visiting our website at mosswoodmeditation.com
###
Barbara Graham
Mosswood Meditation
+1 8057084694
mosswoodmeditation@gmail.com