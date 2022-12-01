$240 Million Available to Resolve Encampments and Get People Into Housing and Shelter

$700 million in encampment resolution grants over the next two years, starting with this initial $240 million available today

SACRAMENTO – California is cleaning up encampments up and down the state. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the availability of $240 million from the Encampment Resolution Fund grant program – part of the $700 million two-year program – to close down encampments and get people into housing and shelter.

“California is leading the way on homelessness solutions,” said Governor Newsom. “We have made unprecedented progress since 2019, building over 12,000 new homeless housing units through Homekey, and sheltering more than 60,000 people through Project Roomkey. Today, $240 million is up for grabs to make our streets cleaner and safer, and to clean up encampments and get people into housing and shelter.”

Over the past two years, the state has awarded $97.5 million in encampment resolution grants to close encampments and get people into housing and shelter, serving more than 2,800 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in 26 cities and counties statewide.

“We are proud to be leading the largest infusion of Encampment Resolution Funds in the nation, which will assist people living in unsheltered situations and support local communities to facilitate access to stable housing and services,” said BCSH Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “People living in encampments need safe, stable homes and access to resources to successfully exit homelessness. By pairing intensive outreach services with housing resources, we are reducing unsheltered homelessness throughout California, since people in encampments more often than not accept permanent housing and services when offered to them.”

Of the total funds available today, up to $150 million will be prioritized for projects serving people living in encampments on state rights-of-way, such as highways, bridges and other infrastructure.

Cities, counties, and continuums of care can submit applications to fund projects that take a person-centered approach to providing housing and services to people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in encampments. Applicants are required to include a detailed service delivery plan that demonstrates a clear pathway to housing for individuals residing in encampment, while addressing their immediate health and safety needs.

California’s Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency will begin accepting applications for ERF grants immediately and will continue to accept them until funding is exhausted, or June 30, 2023, whichever comes first. More information on the Encampment Resolution Fund program is available here.

