Britain’s Prestigious 4x4 Vehicle Hire sets eyes on global expansion

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company is one of the most successful vehicle hire companies in the United Kingdom and has been able to establish itself as a brand that offers a unique service that gives its customers an unparalleled experience.

In the UK, 4x4 vehicle hire is gaining prominence as more and more people are going for these kinds of vehicles.

The service is a hit with tourists and corporate clients alike, especially those from abroad who are in the country for some adventure or business trips.

The company is looking for investors who can start an exclusive country master franchise in the lucrative and growing 4x4 vehicle hire market.

Investors secure the 4x4 Vehicle Hire exclusive brand by acquiring the rights to an exclusive master franchise with the rights to sub-franchise.

In a bid to reach out to more and more customers all over the world, the company is looking for budding entrepreneurs who would like to start franchises in their own countries. The franchise concept is based on a simple business model that provides a turnkey solution for an entrepreneur to start his own lucrative business at a very affordable master franchise fees.

Mr. Patel CEO, comments “Cliches do not differentiate us, but world-class service does”

About 4x4 Vehicle Hire. The Story… ‘’SO FAR’’

4x4 Vehicle Hire was born in April 2007 in Aylesbury without any of the luxuries of a PLC budget, there were no employees, minimal advertising budget and only two Land Rovers! However, what the company did have was a radically different approach that involved specialising in hiring out 4x4’s from Land Rover matched to a friendly, locally based personal service.

The company launched its first franchise in Yorkshire in 2013 and today the company operates in 35 different locations around the UK and Ireland and has a substantial fleet of new and older 4x4’s still with an emphasis on Land Rover models, but also with other marques vehicles available.

In 2017 the Master Franchise License was granted by the company to Riaz Ahmed Patel and a new chapter in the company’s history began. With a focus on what works for its franchisees, an injection of capital and ambitious plans to take the business to the next level, there has never been a better time to join the company and launch your own local 4x4 hire franchise.

Our rapid growth has resulted in the appointment of a Head of Digital in 2018 and more recently a new Business Development Manager in July 2020, now is the perfect time to join 4x4 Vehicle Hire and take control of your own destiny.

Meet the Passion behind the brand… (Plus 35 Successful Franchisees throughout the UK)

R I A Z A H M E D PAT E L

Director / Master Franchisor 4x4 Vehicle Hire

Riaz has over 10 years’ experience in Car rental and the Franchise industry, he has the passion, commitment and dedication to make 4x4 Vehicle Hire the leading brand in Luxury Car Hire. Riaz and his team are the ideal people to help you grow your local franchise as part of a nationwide company.

B A L P R E E T A K TA R

Head of Digital Marketing Head of Digital With over 8 years experience implementing digital strategies, our marketing director has consistently innovated our online presence. Using existing techniques as well as looking into new mediums in an ever-changing digital landscape Balpreet will work on increasing your enquires year on year while boosting the 4x4 Vehicle Hire Brand.

