Quality and Kindness at Mövenpick Hotel Thermal Spa Bursa
Mövenpick Hotel & Thermal Spa Bursa was certified for the first time in 2022, with an inaugural compliance score of 89%.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Hotel & Thermal Spa Bursa is located in a city renowned for its urban green spaces and the hotel overlooks the popular Bursa Kültür Park. Bursa is a famous spa town and its thermal baths have been used for therapeutical purposes since Roman times. The hotel offers guests hot springs, a health club, and an indoor pool for relaxation and healing.
Mövenpick Hotel & Thermal Spa Bursa was certified for the first time in 2022, with an inaugural compliance score of 89%. This high level of achievement is due to both the dedication of the staff as well as the experience gathered by the Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts group over more than a decade of independent, sustainability certification conducted by Green Globe.
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is recognized as a global sustainability leader and divides its practices into three core elements – Environment, Employer and Social Sustainability – with education the vital ingredient of each. From hiring and empowering local people and promoting diversity and quality, to saving energy and reducing waste, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts invests in best practices that cultivate a sustainable future for all.
At Mövenpick Hotel & Thermal Spa Bursa, recent innovations include the installation of EV and hybrid vehicle charging station. Electric charging is offered as a free service to the hotel’s guests, to encourage the reduction of GHG emissions.
The hotel is also committed to supporting local businesses who provide goods and services. To build and maintain a “green” supply chain, the team from Mövenpick Hotel & Thermal Spa Bursa, provide guidance on sustainability and visit the suppliers to assist in the introduction of best practices.
Following the hotel & resort group’s mission to spread heartfelt care and enrich lives, Mövenpick Hotel & Thermal Spa Bursa support local communities with kindness. Each year the hotel selects a school from a local community in need of economic support. Looking toward the giving season around Christmas and the New Year, the children are asked what wishes they may have from Santa Claus. The wishes are hung in the hotel lobby Christmas tree and hotel’s guests are asked to help make the wishes come true. This special project has proved very successful with guests continuing to bring happiness to local children’s lives, even offering educational scholarships assisting young students complete their education.
