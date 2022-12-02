PennDOT to Host Job Fairs for Open Positions in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery Counties

12/01/2022

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host several job fairs in December at its suburban Philadelphia maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, to connect with qualified candidates to learn about opportunities as a Transportation Equipment Operator, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, and seasonal Winter Maintenance employee.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend one of the job fair locations, between 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, on the following days:

Monday, December 12, Delaware County Maintenance Facility, 426 South Old Middletown Road, Media, PA, 19063 For more information, please call 610-566-0972;

Tuesday, December 13, Montgomery County Maintenance Facility, 2005 Swede Road, Norristown, PA 19401. For more information, please call 610-275-2368;

Wednesday, December 14, Chester County Maintenance Facility, 711 Ryan Boulevard, Coatesville, PA 19320. For more information, please call 484-340-3200; and

Thursday, December 15, Bucks County Maintenance Facility, 6160 Potters Lane, Pipersville, PA 18947. For more information, please call 215-345-6060.

Positions are posted online at www.employment.pa.gov and applicants are encouraged to submit their application through the website whether they can attend or not attend the job fairs. Applicants do not have to live in the county for the job they are applying for and can attend any of the job fair locations.

If for any reason an applicant cannot complete an application on the website before the scheduled job fairs, staff with laptops will be available at all four job fairs to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system.

For positions that require a Commercial Driver's License, PennDOT will conduct on-the-spot interviews for CDL operators. Driving tests will also be administered the same day, if available. CDL operators should bring their current driver's license and medical examiner certificate to the job fair. Requirements for a CDL will be posted on the job description on the employment website.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #



