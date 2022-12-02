Base Repair Scheduled Tomorrow on Broad Street/Penn Avenue/Souderton Pike in Hatfield Borough, Franconia Township

12/01/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that base repair is scheduled tomorrow on Broad Street/Penn Avenue/Souderton Pike in Hatfield Borough and Franconia Township. Montgomery County, under a project to repair and resurface 17 state roadways in Montgomery County.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Allan Meyers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $12.9 million project, which is financed with 100% state funds.



