Events, Resources, and Volunteer Opportunities for the Holidays

We continue our December tradition of sharing local events and resources for the holidays.

The holiday season for many is a time of rest, connection and gratitude, but it can also be a time of added worry and stress. As usual, we recommend using the end of the year to take time to connect with friends and loved ones, to consider a donation or volunteer opportunity, or to make use of community resources as needed to ensure the best holiday season possible. Listed below are the Boston area’s largest events, charities, resources, and community and professional supports.

As always, please reach out to us at the EAP if you have any questions or want further resources for the holidays. Have a safe and warm holiday season.