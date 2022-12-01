Events, Resources, and Volunteer Opportunities for the Holidays
We continue our December tradition of sharing local events and resources for the holidays.
The holiday season for many is a time of rest, connection and gratitude, but it can also be a time of added worry and stress. As usual, we recommend using the end of the year to take time to connect with friends and loved ones, to consider a donation or volunteer opportunity, or to make use of community resources as needed to ensure the best holiday season possible. Listed below are the Boston area’s largest events, charities, resources, and community and professional supports.
- We invite you to explore the range of community light shows and holiday celebrations Boston has to offer. Check out Boston Central’s list for ideas!
- The Massachusetts branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness continues to offer a list of Family Support Groups, a resource many find helpful for coping with stress on the holidays.
- To help for coping with grief, MassGeneral Hospital offers this helpful tips and resources page. You can also find at this link more support groups for children and family. The APA has recently released their own timely article on coping with grief during the holiday season.
- For general tips on coping with mental health stress during the holiday season, try reading this article from the Better Brain Foundation for ideas.
- For those in need, DisabilityInfo.org Assistance offers this list of charities and resources for potential assistance for the holiday season.
- This site shows off a list of local support services providing potential financial aid for bills in Middlesex and Suffolk counties. Search the list to see if you may qualify for assistance.
- The Greater Boston Food Bank is a vital community resource, they have been instrumental in providing vital support for families in need especially over the last two years during the pandemic. Please consider a donation.
- Globe Santa is a Massachusetts charity that helps provide gifts for children in need. The US Postal service also supports children through Operation Santa, the process for both contributing and receiving letters is described in more detail here.
- Each year the Salvation Army runs its red pot charity drive to help provide food, shelter, and utility assistance to those in need, click the link to find out more.
- We invite you to consider money and clothing donations for homeless shelters such as Rosie’s Place, the Pine Street Inn, and Father Bill’s.
- The Red cross also offers this list of ways to donate and give to those in need in Massachusetts.
As always, please reach out to us at the EAP if you have any questions or want further resources for the holidays. Have a safe and warm holiday season.