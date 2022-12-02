Blue Ridge Hospitality Group Opens Eagle Bar & Grill - A Hidden Gem In WNC
The finest, freshest ingredients combined with years of culinary expertise produce beautifully handcrafted cuisine.HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, despite Covid-19, the Founder of Blue Ridge Hospitality Group and trained Chef Tom Makowski pursued the launch of his restaurant Eagle Bar & Grill. During a period when restaurants struggled to keep their doors open, Tom's passion outweighed his fear. His mission was to bring patrons a clean, comfortable, and friendly place to have memorable experiences. Eagle Bar & Grill has amazing views of the beautiful blue ridge mountains. It is a must on any trip to the western North Carolina Area. The restaurant offers contemporary, seasonal local cuisine with elements of rustic Italian cooking. An eclectic wine, beer & cocktail list, and knowledgeable staff make perfect pairings.
Eagle Bar & Grill specializes in delicious food featuring fresh ingredients and masterful preparation by the Blue Ridge Hospitality Group culinary team. Tom Makowski, the CEO, oversees the kitchen, and Zach Bradley, the Executive Chef, works closely with local farmers and fishermen to offer the freshest ingredients available to their patrons.
Whether ordering a multi-course meal or grabbing a drink and wings at the bar, Eagle Bar & Grill's lively, casual yet upscale atmosphere makes it perfect for dining with friends, family, clients, and business associates.
Blue Ridge Hospitality Group doesn’t just have one area of expertise. Clients can also bring culinary delights to their events with Blue Ridge Catering. In addition, Blue Ridge Hospitality Group offers services to help with planning special occasions or corporate retreats with its elegant and spacious meeting facility. Blue Ridge Hospitality Group offers All-inclusive package pricing, flexible meeting spaces, complimentary wireless internet, essential audio/visual equipment, on-site catering, and team-building activities.
When asked about the plans for the company, Founder Tom Makowski said, "I have enjoyed every moment in managing our new restaurant Eagle Bar & Grill and Blue Ridge Catering. We hope to continue growing the Blue Ridge Hospitality Group with new, amazing staff members and provide friendly service, delicious food, and a clean and comfortable atmosphere for our guests to create memorable experiences. Hospitality is the foundation of our business and our mindset. Much like life, it is about how you make people feel; it's that simple and hard."
Tom Makowski
Blue Ridge Hospitality Group
+1 828-774-6944
Tmakowski@blueridgehospitalitygroup.com