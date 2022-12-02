EMU Organises a Futsal Tournament for the Personnel

Organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Sports Affairs Directorate for EMU personnel, a Futsal Tournament has been held at EMU Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Center with the participation of 8 teams. Sports Affairs A Team, Sports Affairs B Team, Technical Affairs Team, Health Sciences Faculty Team, EMU TV Team, Rector's Office Team, EMU-COOP Team and Security Team participated in the said tournament. After the group matches, two teams from each group qualified for the semi-finals. Technical Affairs Team and Health Sciences Team in Group A and Sports Affairs and Security Team in Group B were the teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

In the first semi-final match played, the Security Team and the Technical Affairs Team drew 1-1 and the team that made it to the final became the Security Team after the penalties. In the other semi-final competition, Sports Affairs B Team and Health Sciences Team played against each other. Sports Affairs B Team won the match 2-1 and became the opponent of the Security Team in the final. The Security Team, which managed to defeat the Sports Affairs B Team with a score of 3-2 in the final match, which witnessed a great rivalry, reached the championship in the tournament. The winner of the third place match played between the Technical Affairs Team and the Health Sciences Team was Technical Affairs with a score of 3-1.

Following the final matches, awards were presented to winning teams by the Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşişoğlu and Vice Rector for Administrative and Technical Affairs Prof. Dr. Serhan Şensoy.