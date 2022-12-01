Submit Release
Attorney General's Statement in Response SCOTUS Hearing Student Loan Case

Attorney General Peterson's statement:

 

We are pleased that the Supreme Court is going to decide this case. The President’s attempt to cancel student loans for most borrowers goes far beyond his lawful authority. And it wrongly shifts the economic burden of over $430 billion in loans from those who benefitted from that money to those who did not. We stand firm against the President’s political exploitation of our student loan program just before an election.

