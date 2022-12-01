Pennsylvanians Urged to Review New FCC Broadband Access Map for the Commonwealth by January 13

An accurate PA map is crucial to ensuring high-speed internet access for all residents

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson announced today that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released its new broadband access map, a tool that will be integral in ensuring the commonwealth receives sufficient federal funding to ensure high-speed internet access for all Pennsylvanians.

“This map is a critical step in closing the digital divide, and ensuring its accuracy is important,” said Carson. “I encourage all Pennsylvanians to review the FCC broadband access map and provide corrections through the challenge process.”

The FCC’s broadband access map shows all broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed. The commonwealth’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate, and Pennsylvanians should visit the map to search for their home address to determine whether the information listed by the FCC is accurate.

The Challenge Process

Challenges to the map can include:

A location that meets the FCC’s definition of a broadband serviceable location is missing from the map.

A location’s broadband serviceability is incorrectly identified.

Information such as the address or unit count for the location is incorrect.

The location’s placement (its geographic coordinates) is incorrect.

Pennsylvanians should challenge the map to help improve its accuracy by January 13, 2023. There are two ways to submit a challenge: by a single location, or in bulk. The location challenge can be completed by individual consumers utilizing the map itself. Bulk challengers will be required to use the Broadband Data Collection (BDC) platform to submit information to the FCC.

Additional information about the Consumer Challenge Process can be found on the BDC website, and additional information on the Bulk Challenge Process can also be found on the BDC Help Center. A consumer may also challenge mobile data coverage through the FCC Speed Test App – a free application that can be downloaded from an Apple or Google Play Store.

Webinars to Learn More

Interested Pennsylvanians can register for two webinars the Authority will co-host with Penn State Extension to further discuss the map and challenge process:

Governor Tom Wolf announced the creation of the Authority in February 2022 to manage at least $100 million in federal aid to coordinate the rollout of broadband across Pennsylvania. The Authority was charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing federal and state monies for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas of the commonwealth.

