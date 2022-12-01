Bond launches brand in Europe. Continuing to build new growth for clients across the globe

Following the integration of recently acquired Buljan & Partners, Bond formally brings its purpose of championing growth to Europe and beyond

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and MADRID, Spain, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, officially launched the Bond brand in Europe with a client event in Madrid followed by a road show of client presentations in Barcelona, Munich, Cologne and Hamburg. With an extensive footprint in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the region will be led by Silvana Buljan, Executive Director of Bond, and founder of Buljan & Partners, acquired by Bond earlier in 2022.



“Our business is built on a shared belief that human-centric brands are best positioned to develop tech-enabled connections, enduring relationships, and powerful bonds that drive unmatched growth,” said Buljan. “Since joining Bond in May, we have effectively combined the strength of both organizations to add greater value to the world-class brands we serve. We are building our business by building our clients’ businesses which is not only a sustainable business model, but an inspiring one.”

Bond builds trusted client relationships by bringing to life a client’s purpose, so everyone grows: clients, customers, employees, partners, and communities. Relying on a data-driven approach, Bond works with business leaders in customer experience, marketing, and employee experience to focus on prioritizing both customers, channel partners and employees at the center of their business.

“As organizations rapidly modernize their decision-making processes and pivot their businesses toward an enterprise view of the customer, our formal launch of Bond in Europe marks an exciting moment to continue to lead customer-centric growth for our clients” said Bob Macdonald, CEO of Bond. “Under Silvana’s leadership and the full engagement of our Bond team, we are excited to continue to adapt to the shifting needs of the marketplace to help our clients grow.”

