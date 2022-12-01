THE NEW YORK STATE OFFICE OF CHILDREN AND FAMILY SERVICES ANNOUNCES APPLICATION DEADLINE EXTENDED FOR $343 MILLION IN CHILD CARE PROVIDER GRANTS TARGETING WORKFORCE ASSISTANCE

The state Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) announced today that the deadline for applying for child care provider workforce grants has been extended until December 14, 2022. The $343 million in federal funding will directly benefit child care providers and continue to help stabilize the industry. The New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) is administering the funds. “Supporting child care providers, some of the hardest-working and underpaid workers out there, further stabilizes the child care sector with specific investments in workforce supports,” said OCFS Commissioner Sheila J. Poole said. “These grants are critical for strengthening provider infrastructure and workforce development. For far too long, child care workers have been supporting our communities without the pay and benefits that reflect their importance. This funding is a major step in changing that, and we want as many eligible providers as possible to take advantage of it.” Eligible providers must be OCFS-licensed or -registered child care programs, New York City- permitted group day cares or enrolled legally exempt group child care programs (enrolled with an enrollment agency) that were licensed as of January 1, 2021. OCFS has already received more than 12,000 applications but realizes that there are still hundreds of eligible providers who may still be unaware of the funding or who are close to completing their applications. To support the child care workforce and to assist with recruitment and retention efforts, at least 75% of this funding must be used for the below, among additional items: Bonuses or increases in wages

Contributions towards health insurance costs that reduce these costs for staff

Contributions to staff retirement plans that supplement any employer contribution

Supplemental educational advancement or tuition reimbursement

Mental health supports and services for staff The remaining 25% can be used on other eligible expenses. More information on the grant can be found here To streamline and simplify the application process, providers will apply through a single online application. Technical assistance support will be available by Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) agencies to help child care providers complete the online application. Please click here for agency contact information. Providers are encouraged to review the Statement of Grant Interest carefully for more details on eligibility. . Applications are available here through December 14, 2022