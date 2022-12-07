Jiva’s Course on the Integration of Hydrogen Into the Energy Industry Now Available
Hydrogen Is Not a Silver Bullet
Our current reliance on fossil fuels is a reality – as is the need for a transition.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Jiva’s new course providing an overview of the future development and integration of hydrogen into the current energy industry.
— Reena Sahney
Based on an extensive review of global research, this course provides a summary of what is technically feasible now, as well as future opportunities and constraints to provide a straightforward explanation of what is possible – and what is not possible – with hydrogen. This enables individuals and organizations to gain a practical understanding of the role hydrogen can play in the changing energy industry and contribute to a deeper, fact-based dialogue on hydrogen’s role.
In commenting on the course, Jiva Consulting President Reena Sahney said that we need a greater understanding about various clean fuels – specifically their strengths and weaknesses:
“We are excited to release this course to support dialogue within our industry. Our current reliance on fossil fuels is a reality – as is the need for a transition. While hydrogen pathways are needed, it is important we understand its role as one of the many mechanisms we will need to support a responsible energy transition.”
Individuals that will benefit from this course include people working in the energy sector that are anticipated to be contributing to hydrogen-related projects, as well as supporting service providers, policymakers, and media personnel focused on the energy industry and climate change.
For more information on the course offering, please contact Jiva Consulting (info@jivaconsulting.com or 403.245.1140).
Jiva Consulting (Jiva) is an independent consulting and educational organization based in Calgary, (Alberta, Canada) and has significant experience in effective knowledge transfer for deeply technical topics to support competency in the energy industry.
Reena Sahney
Jiva Consulting
+1 403-245-1140
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn