Governor Abbott Appoints Harper To Texas Department Of Housing And Community Affairs Governing Board

December 1, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Holland Harper to the Governing Board of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023. TDHCA is responsible for promoting and preserving homeownership, financing the development of affordable rental housing, supporting community and energy assistance programs, and other functions.

Holland Harper of Paris is Chief Development Officer of Harrison, Walker and Harper, LLC, a project management, construction, and engineering company established in Paris in 1887. He is a member of the Design Build Institute of America, the American Institute of Constructors, and the Society of American Military Engineers. He is a member of the Paris ISD Career and Technology Education Advisory Board and the Texas A&M Commerce Engineering Board. Harper serves as Treasurer on the board of the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority. He served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, having received an honorable discharge in 2008. Harper received an undergraduate degree in International Studies from Austin College in Sherman and a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M-Commerce. He also graduated from the Owner/President Management Program and the Graduate School of Design Executive Education at Harvard University.