Fraser Allport achieves the coveted National Social Security Advisor Certificate.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser Allport achieves NSSA® Advisor Certificate.
— Albert Einstein
The NSSA program is the gold standard in Social Security certification and training in the nation.
Fraser Allport, Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner ™, is qualified to help Retirees understand and maximize their Social Security Benefits.
With 10,000 Baby Boomers turning 65 each day in the United States, Fraser Allport believes that Fiduciaries must be educated regarding Social Security.
There are 76 million Baby Boomers nationwide. Boomers are folks born between 1946 and 1964.
Fraser Allport has achieved the coveted National Social Security Advisor certificate from the National Social Security Association LLC in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Many Advisors claim to do Retirement Planning, but are not trained and versed in the intricacies of Social Security. Fraser is an expert in Social Security.
The NSSA Certificate promotes advanced Social Security education. This Social Security expertise gives Fraser Allport the knowledge to expertly counsel his Clients on the best way to claim Social Security benefits. This allows Social Security claims to maximize their lifetime Social Security income.
Social Security was enacted in 1935, and has of thousands of pages of Rules. Moreover, the rules are different for a person's Retirement benefits vs. their Spousal and Survivor benefits, and also for those who are Divorced. Social Security also has complex rules for Family and Children's benefits, Social Security Disability, and Supplemental Social Security.
Understanding the complexities of various Social Security Claiming Strategies is challenging for the average person.
It is no wonder that many people and Families do not receive the full amount of Social Security that they are legally entitled to.
Every year, the Social Security Administration runs an audit of itself.
SSA finds that there are billions dollars of unclaimed benefits that people were legally entitled to ... if they only knew the Rules and their Rights.
So Fraser Allport offers a Complimentary Consultation on how to maximize one's Social Security benefits.

Social Security is simple in concept, but complicated in practice.
And after 12 months, your Claiming Strategy cannot be reversed. So seek out expert advice from Fraser Allport, trained and certified in Social Security.
Fraser Allport, serving all of Florida, specializes in Retirement, Social Security, Medicare, Income Tax and Estate Planning.
" If a person gets smarts with their Money, they will have more of it. " says Fraser.
Fraser takes pride in educating his Clients. Read Fraser’s Client reviews on his Google Business page at : https://bit.ly/3ugUOfF
Social Security is an integral part of Retirement Planning.
Fraser Allport offers a no obligation Complimentary Consultation to help people determine their optimum Social Security claiming strategies.
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning.
Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help people craft a lasting Estate Plan. As Fraser says : " Leave A Legacy, not A Mess. "
Social Security and Retirement Planning are integrated, and need to be part of a Holistic " Life Plan. ".
Learn about Fraser's 5 Step " Total Money Planning System "

Fraser offers Phone, Zoom or In-Person consults. Fraser also does Onsite Educational Workshops at a School, Facility, HOA, Senior Center or Club.
Readers can schedule a no obligation Complimentary Consultation or Onsite Workshop with Fraser Allport.
If People Get Smart with their Money … They will have more of it.
A person's Retirement will be better if they plan for it early, and seek professional advice.
Fraser serves all of Florida, and can work in all 50 States.
Fraser has been in Business for 40 Years. Experience Matters.
The Total Advisor, LLC is an Independent Retirement, Social Security, Health Insurance, Income Tax and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC, dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, transacting business in States where it is registered or excluded from registration. FL. License # A004461 and L 09 47 754. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to an Advisor's skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss
