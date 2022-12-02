Brotherhood is Thicker Than Blood in New Novel

The cover of "Blood Brothers" by Sebati Edward Mafate.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two men from Botswana fight for their lives and the memory of their slain parents in “Blood Brothers,” the new novel from Sebati Edward Mafate.

Sasha and Dumisani “Dumi” McDaniels are brothers. Although not blood related – Sasha is white, the adopted Dumisani is black – the two are closer than many biological brothers. After their parents are brutally murdered, the two journey to the United States to begin life anew. Their dream is shattered when they unknowingly witness an armored car heist and become “loose ends” the robbers need to tie up. The mastermind is a man with sights on the White House, so the brothers need silenced at all costs. Will their dedication to their parents and each other – and their martial arts skills – be enough to save them?

Mafate was born in Zambia and raised in Botswana and South Africa. Aside from his writings, Sebati is also an independent filmmaker. His first feature film, “Black Cobra,” was based on his second novel, the action-adventure tale “When The Cobra Strikes,” and was released by a major Hollywood distributor, Lionsgate Films. Sebati continues to write and pursue a successful filmmaking career in Southern California, where he resides with his wife, Vivian Lorena, and their four children.

Blood Brothers is available in softcover (ISBN 978-1-63868-089-5) and eBook (ISBN 978-1-63868-090-1) at Virtualbookworm.com, Amazon.com, and Barnesandnoble.com. The book can also be ordered from most bookstores around the United States and United Kingdom. More information can be found at mafatebooks.com.

