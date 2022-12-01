Temporary overnight closure of westbound I-80 at West Branch (exit 254) in Johnson County scheduled for Monday morning, Dec. 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Dec. 1, 2022 – Removal of the Wapsi Avenue Bridge over Interstate 80 in Johnson County requires closure of the westbound lanes of I-80 from West Branch (exit 254) to Johnson County Road F-44/ Herbert Hoover Highway (exit 249) from 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office.

During this closure, westbound I-80 traffic will follow a marked detour route through West Branch (exit 254) to Johnson County Road F-44/ Herbert Hoover Highway and then back to westbound I-80 (exit 249).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Adrian Simonson at 563-391-2750 or adrian.simonson@iowadot.us