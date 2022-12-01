Submit Release
DoubleVerify to Participate in Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 8th, 2022

DoubleVerify ("DV") DV, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that CEO Mark Zagorski and CFO Nicola Allais will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 8:05 am PST (11:05 am EST).

The fireside chat will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify's investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.

In addition, management will host in person one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the day.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

