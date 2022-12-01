Affimed to Host Investor Event Highlighting AFM13 Clinical Development at 2022 ASH Annual Meeting

Review of clinical data and development plans for AFM13 in hematologic malignancies

Live event and webcast on Saturday, December 10 at 4:00 p.m. CST

/EIN News/ -- HEIDELBERG, Germany,, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that it will host an Investor Event on December 10 during the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA.

Investor event information

Date and Time: Saturday, December 10 at 4:00 p.m. CST / 5:00 p.m. EST / 23:00 CET

Location: New Orleans, LA and virtual

Affimed will host an investor event to review AFM13 clinical data and development plans in CD30 expressing malignancies. The investor event will take place in-person and virtually and a webcast of the event will be available in the “Webcasts” section on the “Investors” page of Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts-and-corporate-presentation/.

To access the event via phone, please dial +1 (929) 205-6099 for U.S. callers, or +44 (203) 481-5240 for international callers, and reference meeting ID 847 4106 6227 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

To reserve your place in the live event, please contact Alex Fudukidis via e-mail at a.fudukidis@affimed.com.

A replay of the webcast/call will be archived on Affimed’s website for 30 days after the call.

About AFM13

AFM13 is a CD30/CD16A bispecific Innate Cell Engager (ICE®) that is investigated in Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) and T cell lymphoma (TCL). AFM13 has shown single agent efficacy in HL and TCL and is currently being evaluated as monotherapy in a single arm registration-directed trial in peripheral TCL (REDIRECT). In addition, AFM13 showed high response rates in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda® (ORR: 88%, CR: 46%) and in combination with allogeneic cord blood-derived NK cells (ORR: 100%, CR: 71%). Affimed recently entered into a partnership with Artiva to develop AFM13 in combination with Artiva’s allogeneic, cryopreserved, NK cell product AB-101 in HL and TCL.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Alexander Fudukidis

Director, Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com

Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102



