Route 150 in Bellefonte to Reopen to Two Lanes Today

With repair work complete, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte will reopen to two-lane traffic by 3:00 PM today.

Due to a wall collapse in November, the road had been restricted to one lane between West High and Mill Streets. With both lanes open, the northbound detour using Route 144 and High Street has been lifted. The sidewalk in this area will remain closed in the interest of public safety. PennDOT thanks the travelling public for their patience during this roadway restriction. 

PennDOT Centre County Maintenance worked this week to place temporary shoring and install a rock buttress for slope stabilization. The roadway will remain open through the winter, with a permanent repair scheduled for spring of 2023.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

 MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423  

