Update No. 2: BCI Troop B-East - Royalton / Shooting Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2003634

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp                       

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: August 21st, 2022 / 0358 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Halfway Brook Road, Brookfield

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 1st, 2022, Jarek Duggins was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment which stemmed from the investigation into the shooting incident that occurred during the early morning hours on August 21st, 2022 in Brookfield. Duggins was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on January 18th, 2023 at 0800 hours. No further information is available at this time.

 

***Update No. 1, 1:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2002***

 

The investigation is continuing Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, into a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday in Brookfield. The parties involved are identified as follows: Joshua Demar, 37, of South Royalton is the man who was shot. He was hospitalized overnight at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington and is expected to be released later Monday. The individual who fired his gun is Jarek Duggins, 24, of Northfield.

 

Investigation to this point indicates there was physical altercation between the subjects instigated by Demar prior to the shooting.

 

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be reviewed by the Orange County State's Attorney's Office to determine whether any charges will be filed. The Vermont State Police will provide updates at that time. Nothing further is currently available.

 

 

***Initial news release, 8:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022***

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton responded to a residence on Halfway Brook Road in Brookfield for a report of a male with a gunshot wound. The male was subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. This incident is still under investigation, and no one is in custody. All parties are known to each other and there is no danger to the public. The names of the parties involved are not being released at this time. Detectives have advised the Orange County State's Attorney's Office of this incident and are working closely with their office. No further information is available at this time.

 

 

