New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday; December 8th, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.
A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE SYRACUSE REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday; December 8th, 2022, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following location:
Hughes State Office Building
333 East Washington Street
Main Hearing Room, First Floor
Syracuse, NY 13202
WHO:
Syracuse Regional Board of Review
WHAT:
Monthly Meeting of the Board
WHEN:
Thursday; December 8th, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.
The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Syracuse Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.
Contact:
Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132.
