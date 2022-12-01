Joint Meeting of the Phosphorus Management Tool and Nutrient Management Advisory Committees on December 14, 2022 at 9 am, at MDA (Also Virtual Option)

December 1, 2022

There will be a joint meeting of the Phosphorus Management Tool and Nutrient Management Advisory Committees on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 9 am, at the Maryland Department of Agriculture. There is also the option to attend virtually. The meeting agenda topics will include the second round of Phosphorus soils data submitted to MDA and new nutrient management regulations involving the land application of food processing residuals. Additionally, Dr. Toor will present updates on the PMT study.

If you have any questions or require the call-in information, please contact the Nutrient Management Program Manager, Dwight.Dotterer@Maryland.gov or 410-841-5877.