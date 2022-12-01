Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,920 in the last 365 days.

Joint Meeting of the Phosphorus Management Tool and Nutrient Management Advisory Committees on December 14, 2022 at 9 am, at MDA (Also Virtual Option)

There will be a joint meeting of the Phosphorus Management Tool and Nutrient Management Advisory Committees on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 9 am, at the Maryland Department of Agriculture. There is also the option to attend virtually. The meeting agenda topics will include the second round of Phosphorus soils data submitted to MDA and new nutrient management regulations involving the land application of food processing residuals. Additionally, Dr. Toor will present updates on the PMT study. 

If you have any questions or require the call-in information, please contact the Nutrient Management Program Manager, Dwight.Dotterer@Maryland.gov or 410-841-5877.

You just read:

Joint Meeting of the Phosphorus Management Tool and Nutrient Management Advisory Committees on December 14, 2022 at 9 am, at MDA (Also Virtual Option)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.