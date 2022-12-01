Submit Release
Codey Bill to Establish ‘New Jersey Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights Act’ Advances

Trenton –  In an effort to ensure better protections for domestic workers, the Senate Labor Committee today advanced S.723, sponsored by Senator Richard Codey that would create the “New Jersey Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights Act”.

 

“Domestic workers are essential in supporting a third of families in New Jersey. However, they earn some of the lowest wages of all occupations and are often victims to poor working conditions, wage theft, lack of formal contracts and unpredictable work schedules,” said Senator Codey (D-Essex/Morris). “The demand for domestic workers is projected to surge as the country’s aging population has led to an increased demand for paid care work, such as home health and personal care aides. We must ensure that these workers are being treated humanely and equitably, as they provide essential and necessary care and support to many families across the state. No one should be subject to face the mistreatment that domestic workers face on a daily basis and this legislation will put the proper protections in place.”

 

The bill, S-723, would remove the exclusion of domestic workers from the “Law Against Discrimination” and the “New Jersey State Wage and Hour Law”, provide privacy rights to domestic workers and require employers to enter into a written contract with the domestic workers they employ. The bill would also establish penalties for violations of its provisions, including penalties against retaliation by the employer.

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 3-2.

