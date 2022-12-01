Outgoing Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye told reporters that the state bar needs more money to improve its disciplinary system and that the agency "has so much more potential" to do such things as regulate mediators and increase access to legal help.
You just read:
Lawmakers Should Raise Lawyer License Fees, Outgoing Chief Justice Says
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.