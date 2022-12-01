Stewart becomes 1st lesbian presiding CA appellate court justice

Justice Therese Stewart of San Francisco has broken through another pink judicial ceiling with her confirmation as the first lesbian presiding justice on a California appellate court. She doubles the number of out justices presiding over a division of one of the state's six appellate courts.
