Attorney General Josh Stein Announces $123,000 Environmental Grant in Wilmington

Thursday, December 1, 2022

(919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced a $123,281.81 grant to preserve natural resources and ensure clean air and drinking water in Wilmington through the Environmental Enhancement Grant (EEG) program. In 2022, Attorney General Stein is awarding $2.5 million in EEG grants to 23 recipients.

The grant will go to the Cape Fear River Watch to fund trash pick-up, environmental education, including engaging local low-income youth scientists through the Young Scientists Academy, a citizen scientist program, and tree planting efforts in Burnt Mill Creek watershed area.

“The Cape Fear River Watch is engaging the next generation of scientists in efforts to protect clean drinking water, particularly for underserved communities,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m pleased that this grant will get more young people excited about science and help clean up water sources and their surrounding lands.”

“Burnt Mill Creek has historically provided many of Wilmington’s residents with a space to recreate and enjoy nature and is currently one of the only green spaces still available for downtown residents; these funds are a vital step in ensuring that this 303(d) listed waterway regains its health so that all can benefit from its beauty and wildlife for years to come,” said Audrey Dunn, Cape Fear River Watch’s Outreach and Engagement Manager.

About the Environmental Enhancement Grant Program

The North Carolina Department of Justice’s Environmental Enhancement Grant program began after a 2000 agreement between the Attorney General’s Office and Smithfield Foods. Under that agreement, Smithfield provides $2 million to the state every year to be distributed among environmental projects across North Carolina. Including the 2022 grants, the Attorney General Office’s has awarded more than $41 million to more than 210 projects in the state.

