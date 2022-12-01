Wolf Administration Celebrates Investments in Manufacturing During Ribbon Cutting for New Mobile Climate Control Facility in York Co.

HVAC manufacturer relocated its U.S. operations to central PA

York, PA – Governor’s Action Team Deputy Director for Project Management Brian Ross today celebrated Governor Tom Wolf’s administration-long investments in manufacturing during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Mobile Climate Control’s new facility in York County.

“I’m honored to help cut the ribbon on Mobile Climate Control’s new facility,” said Ross. “The company’s decision to move its U.S. operations to Pennsylvania is a clear testament to our pro-business environment and exceptional manufacturing industry. We look forward to seeing the company grow and thrive right here in central PA.”

The company originally worked with the Governor’s Action Team (GAT) and DCED’s Office of International Business Development on the project to bring their U.S. operations to a new 220,000-square-foot facility at 400 South Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township. Announced by the governor in January 2022, Mobile Climate Control received a funding proposal from DCED totaling $400,000 and committed to investing $3.18 million into the project and creating at least 117 new, full-time jobs over the next three years.

“I am pleased we can today celebrate the official completion of our plant consolidation effort into our new facility on 400 South Salem Church Road in York,” said Stephen Preisler, Vice President of U.S. Operations for Mobile Climate Control. “We are excited to be fully consolidated here in York County.”

Through GAT, the governor has invested nearly $18 billion over the past seven years to support 433 completed projects and create and retain more than 194,500 jobs.

“This investment in York County reinforces the strength of our workforce, and the opportunities available for businesses to grow in our region,” said Kevin Schreiber, President & CEO, York County Economic Alliance.

“Manufacturing is York County’s largest industry and employer and the expansion by MCC shows how attractive the area has become for industrial investment,” said Tom Palisin, Executive Director, Manufacturers’ Association. “The Association is excited to continue our partnership with MCC to develop their skilled workforce and provide great jobs for the community.”

Founded in 1983 in Toronto, Canada, Mobile Climate Control provides mobile thermal solutions for commercial vehicles. The company’s business concept is to provide exceptional performance by supplying custom engineered and manufactured HVAC-R systems to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers, Tier 1 suppliers (cabin builders), and the aftermarket within the bus, off-road, utility and defense markets. Since 2016 Mobile Climate Control is part of the VBG Group. The VBG Group is an international industrial group with more than 1,500 employees in 17 countries, listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap list.

