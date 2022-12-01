Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Council Announces December MeetingNov23

Submit Release
MEDIA ALERT                                                         

Contact: Cody Allred
Idaho Commerce
208.334.2470
cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (November 23, 2022) — The Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Council will meet on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT. 

During this meeting, one project team will present before the IGEM Council for funding consideration. The council will also consider a budget modification request from a previously awarded project.     

Idaho Commerce manages the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grant program which awards $950,000 in state funding to projects between Idaho university and industry partners geared toward commercialization initiatives. The IGEM Council’s fiscal stewardship and strategic direction advances IGEM’s overall goal of economic prosperity through investments in technological advancements and innovation.         

Interested parties and members of the public can participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Department of Commerce, Clearwater Conference room, located at 700 W. State Street in Boise, Idaho 83702.

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

To learn more about IGEM, visit http://igem.idaho.gov.

###

About Idaho Commerce

As the lead economic development agency for the State of Idaho, the mission of Idaho Commerce is to foster a business-friendly environment to aid in quality job creation, support existing companies, strengthen communities, promote innovation and market Idaho domestically and internationally. Learn more at commerce.idaho.gov.

