New ‘Arc’ Next Generation Fare Collection System Launches in Edmonton Metropolitan Region

Passengers to benefit from the first regional fare capping scheme in Canada, powered by Vix Technology

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 21, 2022, Arc, an electronic fare payment system that makes paying for transit easier and more convenient, was launched by the seven participating transit agencies serving over 1.3 million residents in Alberta's capital region. Deployed and operated by Vix Technology (Vix), a global leader in transport ticketing and payment solutions, Arc makes regional travel seamless for passengers, eliminating the need to carry exact change or use paper tickets and passes.



Arc enables passengers to travel across the region’s bus and light rail networks using their Arc card, adding money to their account, checking their balance any time and paying using credit or debit cards. Passengers can also reload their cards on vending machines at transit centres and at certain retail outlets, whilst benefiting from balance protection in the case of a lost card.

Furthermore, passengers will also benefit from fare capping across the regional transit services in: Edmonton, St. Albert, Strathcona County, Beaumont, and Spruce Grove, now, along with the cities of Leduc and Fort Saskatchewan, early next year. Arc will ensure riders always benefit from the best fare available for their chosen journey.

The Arc fare collection system unifies the transit rider experience across the participating jurisdictions. In addition to the equipment Vix installed on regional buses and trains, the powerful Arc system opens the door for other innovative technologies such as mobile ticketing, contactless bank card payments, and seamless integration with on-demand transit services like those the City of Edmonton launched in 2021.

The solution is built on Vix’s industry-leading fare collection platform, Vix Pulse, an open architecture platform that allows for scalability and integration, supporting multi-modal, multi-operator fare collection, harmonizing account-based ticketing and contactless payments.

Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, Edmonton Transit Service Branch Manager, said: “The Arc system is a huge leap forward for transit passengers within the region, allowing them to benefit from fare capping across multiple regional agencies, with a system that’s both user friendly and seamless in its experience. The system will also enable us to benefit from real-time transit data, helping us to continue to improve transit services.”

Gary Googins, General Manager Americas for Vix Technology, added: “Our long-term partnership demonstrates Vix’s deep commitment to improving public transit useability in the province. The Arc system will help fuel economic growth and is a good example of what can be achieved when multiple public agencies share a common vision and invest in a shared platform. The design allows for additional transit operators throughout Canada to join the scheme in the future, enabling them access to a more powerful system that would usually be cost prohibitive.”

Standard Adult fares are currently available in the Edmonton metropolitan region. As part of a phased launch, Arc will expand to include seniors, students, and those who use paratransit services in 2023.

Transit riders can purchase an Arc card on the web at myArc.ca , at Arc fare vending machines (located at select transit centres and LRT stations), at participating retail stores or can request one by mail by calling the Arc call centre at 1-888-302-0001.

About Vix Technology:

Vix Technology is a global leader in automatic fare collection, transit information and transit analytics solutions. With innovative fare management, fleet management and passenger information systems, Vix has helped to make public transport more accessible and more cost effective for over 35 years. Vix has customers in 200 cities across the globe and is passionate about providing a better customer journey for passengers.





