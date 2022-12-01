Alchera X’s FireScout AI Wildfire Detection To Be Implemented: San Jose Water and Santa Clara County FireSafe Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the ever-increasing danger of state and national wildfire based on global climate change conditions, Alchera X, an international AI software development company, has launched the most effective, dynamic, and innovative SaaS (Software as a Solution) product that will be incorporated into the wildfire early detection and monitoring program on SJW lands.
With a 24/7 capability to detect and alert wildfires within minutes and often before a 911 call comes into first responders, FireScout was chosen by SCCFSC because of its industry-leading nighttime detection capability and 91% accuracy rate. “With the fact that even the Governor’s office has stated that wildfire season is year-round in California, Alchera X has committed the company’s technological expertise to help curb the spread of wildfires and do everything possible to create the most accurate fire notification system that provides firefighters and first responders the best chance to save property and lives,” said Michael Plaksin, Alchera X’s Vice President of Marketing. “Our work relationship and invaluable support of both SJW and SCCFS sets important groundwork for early detection wildfire camera networks. Our goal is to support the program as it can become a model in the assistance of similar communities.”
“The nature of wildfires has been evolving, with exacerbated drought conditions, population, and structure growth in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) areas in Santa Clara County increasing, along with wildfire risk. These conditions have the potential to create faster fire spread and larger fires in areas with increased population density and structure value,” said Seth Schalet, CEO of Santa Clara County FireSafe Council. “The ability for Santa Clara County FireSafe Council to serve as a value-added reseller (VAR) for Alchera X’s FireScout portfolio enables us to offer a greater array of solutions for our clients, helping them address wildfire risk by adding an early detection capability to our service offerings to protect life and property in Santa Clara County’s WUI.”
About Alchera X:
Founded in 2016, Alchera X is an artificial intelligence software as a service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and monitoring. FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective and supportive user interface system. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras on ALERTWildfire’s network throughout the Western United States.
About Santa Clara County FireSafe Council:
As a 501 (c)3 nonprofit with a 20-year history, Santa Clara FireSafe Council’s core mission is to mobilize the people of Santa Clara County to protect their homes, communities, and environment from wildfires. As a trusted partner across the government, fire service, corporate and WUI residential communities, SCCFSC has led some of the most complex hazardous fuel reduction projects in the region. With a board of directors and advisory board that has a deep expertise across the wildfire ecosystem including wildfire and environmental research, academia, emergency management, regional planning, technology products and wildland firefighting executive leadership, Santa Clara County FireSafe Council is uniquely positioned to lead cross-sector collaborations, government-private partnership in Silicon Valley, Santa Clara County and beyond. For more information, visit www.sccfiresafe.org.
Michael Plaksin
