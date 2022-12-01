Mike Armour, Leadership Expert, Author and Speaker with Timely Planning Strategies to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Mike Armour (or Doctor Mike, as he is popularly known) has compiled an exceptional leadership record in far-ranging fields of endeavor. He is a multi-dimension achiever, and it consistently puts him demand as a keynote speaker, executive coach, and trainer-- focused on management, leadership, and business or cultural transformation. He is also recognized as an author, in fact the second edition of his popular book just hit #1 in the Business Leadership category on Amazon.com

Dr. Mike holds a PhD from UCLA and has accumulated years of experience and wisdom in in demanding leadership roles that included service as a Navy captain, a college president, the CEO of an international humanitarian organization, and the CIO of a nationwide intelligence community. This is why his counsel is embraced by leaders in every sector—government, private enterprise, and non-profit, many of them large matrixed organizations.

His capacity for planning and engineering business growth and financial gain (he is recognized for turning around companies on the brink) could not be more valuable than now. At a time when people make New Year’s Resolutions that fail because they lack clarity, insight, or follow through, Dr. Mike can guide them towards well-formed and more compelling goals. He will get granular on what these terms mean throughout the month of December.

People who know Mike well rank him alongside executive coaches like Tony Robbins or Marshall Goldsmith. Yet he is unlike any other coach, trainer or motivational speaker in terms of the diversity and depth of his background. He also has a wonderful voice and clear passion that will make this radio series as dynamic as it is informative.

Dr. Mike founded his flagship entity Strategic Leadership Development International (or SLDI) and its LeaderPerfect services to help companies and individuals achieve peak performance. You will hear more about this firm and its comprehensive leadership development services in the coming weeks. You will also hear principles from his acclaimed book, Leadership and the Power of Trust, the new bestseller..

Close Up Radio will Feature Dr. Mike Armour in a series of discussions with Jim Masters at 4:00pm EST on December 5th, and at 2:00 pm on the 12th, then with Doug Llewelyn on December 19th and 26th, each at 2:00pm

