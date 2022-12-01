Cognitive Space Announces Appointment of Maj. Gen. Aaron M. Prupas (Ret.) as Strategic Advisor

HOUSTON, Dec. 1 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognitive Space today announced the appointment of Maj. Gen. Aaron M. Prupas (Ret.) to Strategic Advisor. In his role at Cognitive Space, Maj. Gen. Prupas will use his current and relevant policy, strategy, and budgeting experience to provide guidance and advice to the Cognitive Space team with respect to continuing to grow its partnership with the intelligence community and Department of Defense.

At the time of his retirement from active duty Maj. Gen. Prupas was the Director for Defense Intelligence (Warfighter Support) within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, Washington, D.C. In this capacity, he served as the principal staff Director within OSD responsible for developing policy, conducting oversight, synchronizing, managing and ensuring adequate resourcing in the areas of intelligence support to combatant commands and combat support agencies/National Reconnaissance Office; Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance; Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML known as Project Maven); Defense Intelligence Analysis; Foreign Partner Engagement, and Military Intelligence Disclosure to Foreign Partners.

Previously, Maj. Gen. Prupas served as the Director of Intelligence and Information for North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, both headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

When asked about this appointment, Maj. Gen. Prupas said "I am honored and excited to join this amazing and innovative team. Their approach to optimize, forecast, and orchestrate in the space domain is exactly what we need in the era of global competition. Cognitive Space's tools and approach are already bringing a new way of operating to both commercial and government space. As they continue to grow, they will become foundational to decision superiority and integral to global space operations."

"We are beyond excited and honored to have Maj. Gen. Prupas advising us on the way forward, given his exceptionally relevant experience, and eagerness to help bring our capabilities in the hands of the US defense and intelligence community to ensure we fully and effectively leverage space for national security. His eagerness to meet and share his insights with the full Cognitive Space team are testament to his genuine interest to contribute to our success," said Guy de Carufel, Founder and CEO of Cognitive Space.

Headquartered in Houston, Cognitive Space is the market leader in AI/ML-driven satellite mission operations. Our goal is to enable evolution of satellite operations at scale through effective and dynamic constellation management. The company's flagship CNTIENT® platform allows commercial space operators and government operation centers to optimize and tailor remote sensing mission planning, scale without disruption, and automate payload scheduling, link management, bus management, and prioritized tasking. More information is available at cognitivespace.com.

