Meet Magento Florida 2023, the Largest Magento Event in the Southeast Is Set to Take Place February 15th-16th

Meet Magento Florida 2023 is planned to be an International event focused on bringing together the Magento community; including merchants/retailers, industry leaders, technology partners, experienced developers, and service providers. All coming together under one roof, to advance the ecosystem of the platform, and the technologies that support it.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rave Digital + Aheadworks, 4-time Magento Award-winning Adobe Partners announced they will be coordinating Meet Magento Florida 2023 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood - Hollywood, FL February 15th-16th, 2023. With the support of the Magento Association and Adobe Commerce, this will be an in-person event you don't want to miss!

Meet Magento Florida will attract many Magento community leaders from across the globe, including influencers, merchants, industry leaders, technology partners, experienced developers, retailers, and service providers, as well as acclaimed Magento and Adobe Commerce professionals from across the Globe. All coming together under one roof, to advance the ecosystem of the platform, and the technologies that support it. This is an extraordinary opportunity to be shoulder-to-shoulder with Magento merchants, experienced developers, and technology partners, all of whom will be sharing knowledge and best practices surrounding the Magento platform.

"Attending #MM23FL will have residual benefits! It is an opportunity to get face-to-face with like-minded community members who are exceptional and valuable contributors to the Magento community and who support the ongoing growth and continued development of the platform," said President * CEO of Rave Digital + Aheadworks, Ravi Mittal.

Buy Your tickets now and save 40% - The early bird rate of $300 will expire on December 31, 2022; tickets will be $500 thereafter. so be sure to take advantage of the discounted rate.

About Rave Digital + Aheadworks

Rave Digital is a top-rated Adobe Commerce Silver Solution Partner. Rave provides end-to-end, eCommerce solutions on Magento Commerce and Open source, for both B2B & B2C clients with a focus on Publishing, Automotive, and Medical industry. Aheadworks is a 4-time award-winning Innovate Exchange Partner with 55+ extensions and 5+ SaaS solutions.

Nicole Teriaca Colella, Rave Digital Agency, 1 954-228-1060 Ext: 211, nicole@ravedigital.agency

