Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,911 in the last 365 days.

Meet Magento Florida 2023, the Largest Magento Event in the Southeast Is Set to Take Place February 15th-16th

Meet Magento Florida 2023 is planned to be an International event focused on bringing together the Magento community; including merchants/retailers, industry leaders, technology partners, experienced developers, and service providers. All coming together under one roof, to advance the ecosystem of the platform, and the technologies that support it.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rave Digital + Aheadworks, 4-time Magento Award-winning Adobe Partners announced they will be coordinating Meet Magento Florida 2023 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood - Hollywood, FL February 15th-16th, 2023. With the support of the Magento Association and Adobe Commerce, this will be an in-person event you don't want to miss!

Meet Magento Florida will attract many Magento community leaders from across the globe, including influencers, merchants, industry leaders, technology partners, experienced developers, retailers, and service providers, as well as acclaimed Magento and Adobe Commerce professionals from across the Globe. All coming together under one roof, to advance the ecosystem of the platform, and the technologies that support it. This is an extraordinary opportunity to be shoulder-to-shoulder with Magento merchants, experienced developers, and technology partners, all of whom will be sharing knowledge and best practices surrounding the Magento platform.

"Attending #MM23FL will have residual benefits! It is an opportunity to get face-to-face with like-minded community members who are exceptional and valuable contributors to the Magento community and who support the ongoing growth and continued development of the platform," said President * CEO of Rave Digital + Aheadworks, Ravi Mittal.

Buy Your tickets now and save 40% - The early bird rate of $300 will expire on December 31, 2022; tickets will be $500 thereafter. so be sure to take advantage of the discounted rate.

About Rave Digital + Aheadworks
Rave Digital is a top-rated Adobe Commerce Silver Solution Partner. Rave provides end-to-end, eCommerce solutions on Magento Commerce and Open source, for both B2B & B2C clients with a focus on Publishing, Automotive, and Medical industry. Aheadworks is a 4-time award-winning Innovate Exchange Partner with 55+ extensions and 5+ SaaS solutions.

Media Contact

Nicole Teriaca Colella, Rave Digital Agency, 1 954-228-1060 Ext: 211, nicole@ravedigital.agency

Twitter, LinkedIn

 

SOURCE Rave Digital Agency

You just read:

Meet Magento Florida 2023, the Largest Magento Event in the Southeast Is Set to Take Place February 15th-16th

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.