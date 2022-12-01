2023 "Roadmap to Safety" Report to Rate 50 States & DC on Top Traffic Safety Laws to Curb Rising Deaths

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety will unveil the 2023 "Roadmap to Safety" report rating all 50 states and DC on the passage of 16 optimal traffic safety countermeasures and additional proven solutions to reduce motor vehicle deaths and injuries. The best and worst states will be unveiled plus a comprehensive blueprint to boost roadway safety by state governments, Congress and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new 2023 "Roadmap to Safety" report will rate 50 states and DC on the passage of 16 optimal traffic safety countermeasures and additional proven solutions to reduce motor vehicle deaths and injuries. The best and worst states will be unveiled plus a comprehensive blueprint to boost roadway safety by state governments, Congress and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

WHAT:

NEWS CONFERENCE – Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety will release the 2023 Roadmap to Safety, the 20th edition of its annual report, detailing 16 optimal traffic safety countermeasures and additional proven solutions to reduce crashes, injuries and deaths. In 2021, traffic deaths spiked to a 16-year high of nearly 43,000, and preliminary 2022 data reveal that fatalities continue to rise.

The 2023 Roadmap report will:

Rate each state and DC as green, yellow or red based on their progress toward enacting optimal traffic safety laws.

Identify opportunities for state legislatures to close gaps in laws addressing drunk driving, distracted driving, teen driving, seat belt and child safety seat use, motorcycle helmet use, and new this year – automated speed enforcement.

Spotlight priorities for safety improvements for federal vehicle standards and roadway infrastructure, including those enacted in 2021 as part of the landmark Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Safety advocates, crash victims' loved ones, law enforcement, medical and insurance leaders will present the 2023 report and call for action on state and federal solutions to reverse the upward fatality trend.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:30am ET

WHERE: This in-person news conference will also be livestreamed at https://saferoads.org. Closed captioning available. Reporters on the livestream can submit questions during the event. Individual interviews with speakers can also be arranged upon request.

News conference location: Top of the Hill Minuteman Ballroom Reserve Officers Association Building 1 Constitution Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20002

WHO:

Cathy Chase , President, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety (Advocates).

, President, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety (Advocates). Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Chair, House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure's Subcommittee on Highways and Transit.

(D-DC), Chair, House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure's Subcommittee on Highways and Transit. Rana Abbas Taylor , Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), of Northville, Michigan . A drunk driver took the lives of Rana's only sister Rima and her husband Issam, and their children Ali, Isabella, and Giselle. Rana turned her grief into a campaign resulting in passage of 2021 federal legislation requiring technology in all new cars to prevent impaired driving.

, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), of . A drunk driver took the lives of Rana's only sister Rima and her husband Issam, and their children Ali, Isabella, and Giselle. Rana turned her grief into a campaign resulting in passage of 2021 federal legislation requiring technology in all new cars to prevent impaired driving. Matt Gannon , Head of Federal Affairs, Farmers Insurance, Insurance Co-Chair of Advocates' Board.

, Head of Federal Affairs, Farmers Insurance, Insurance Co-Chair of Advocates' Board. Chief of Police Jeffrey Glover , Tempe, Arizona .

, . Mary Jagim MS, RN , CEN, FAEN, Past President, Emergency Nurses Association, Consumer Co-Chair of Advocates' Board.

, CEN, FAEN, Past President, Emergency Nurses Association, Consumer Co-Chair of Advocates' Board. Christine Nizer , Administrator, Maryland Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Administration.

ELECTRONIC MEDIA KIT, including the 2023 Roadmap to Safety report, will be available online Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 12:01am ET at https://saferoads.org. Embargoed copies of the new report will be made available to the media upon request.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety is an alliance of consumer, medical, public health, law enforcement and safety groups and insurance companies and agents working together to make America's roads safer. Advocates' mission is the adoption of federal and state laws, policies and programs that prevent motor vehicle crashes, save lives, reduce injuries, and contain costs.

###

Media Contact

Bill Bronrott, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, 1 2022704415, bronrott@gmail.com

SOURCE Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety